Mets-Marlins to play 3-game series in Puerto Rico

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 35s

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have announced that the New York Mets and Miami Marlins will play a three-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico from April 28-30, 2020, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com

