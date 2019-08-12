New York Mets

Official Mets 2020 Schedule and Press Release

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

I am busy Mets!!!! METS ANNOUNCE 2020 SCHEDULE  FLUSHING, N.Y., August 12, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club will open the 2020 regular season on Thursday, March 26 against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. The opening...

