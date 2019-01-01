New York Mets

World Series odds update: Brewers, A's among biggest movers

by: C Jackson Cowart The Score 4m

With a little over a month left in the MLB regular season, the World Series oddsboard is constantly shuffling to stay ahead of playoff hopefuls and surging long shots. That means even a seemingly minor series can have a major effect on teams'...

