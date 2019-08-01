New York Mets

Mets Release 2020 Season Schedule

by: MMO News Desk Mets Merized Online 3m

FLUSHING, N.Y., August 12, 2019 – The New York Mets today announced that the club will open the 2020 regular season on Thursday, March 26 against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. The

