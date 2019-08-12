New York Mets

NY Mets, Florida Marlins will play 3-game series in San Juan in 2020

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 1m

The Mets, winners of 13 of their last 15, will play a three-game series against the Florida Marlins in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 28-30, 2020.

