NY Mets, Florida Marlins will play three-game series in San Juan in 2020

by: Justin Toscano, North Jersey Record North Jersey 2m

The Mets, winners of 13 of their last 15, will play a three-game series against the Florida Marlins in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 28-30, 2020.

