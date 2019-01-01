New York Mets

Metsblog
44826173_thumbnail

Mets Top Prospect Watch: Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos remain hot in Columbia

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 28s

The Mets' system got a boost with their terrific Draft in April but took a serious hit when they traded pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson to the Blue Jays for Marcus Stroman. Here's how the top prospects are performing...

Tweets