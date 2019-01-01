New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
45636857_thumbnail

Trip to Puerto Rico on 2020 schedule for Mets

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

A three-game trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, highlights the Mets’ 2020 schedule, which Major League Baseball released Monday. The Mets will return to Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, where they have played three previous times but not since 2010,...

Tweets