New York Mets

Metstradamus
45642829_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo could be on his way back to the New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 41s

The New York Mets have done an admirable job playing themselves back into playoff contention, but they do have a few issues. The team’s bench is a bit thin after a run of injuries in recent w…

Tweets