Gil Must Go: what did you guys do to Koosman?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 24s

Holy cow! I went out for the night, work up early and went to bu the newspaper.  Then I checked the boxscore and WHAT HAPPENED?   Koosman gave up 7 run (6 earned) in 6 and 1 third? Gil finally starts Shamsky (batting  a cool .339 after a 1 for 4)...

