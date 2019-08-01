New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
In The Zone: J.D. Davis
by: Mike Anthony — Mets Merized Online 10s
What's up, y'all? Your boy is back and he's fresh off breaking the Joe Panik signing! Thanks for all the support. To give back to you guys, I went on Twitter and asked which player you were most i
Tweets
-
Hasn't Gary Thorne suffered enough? https://t.co/naNRFpECfJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Hello! There’s a game today! The Mets begin a three-game series with the Braves in Atlanta. Right now, the Mets are a 1 game out of the NL wild card. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeAnthony3416: DO NOT make the mistake of thinking that J.D. Davis is going to slow down any time soon. I'm talking to you Mickey! Read my latest @MetsMerized... https://t.co/vr35F8JTOo #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Michel Otañez makes the start tonight for Brooklyn in Staten Island. First pitch is at 7PM. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
-
Tom Seaver's 132nd win September 4, 1973 Mets 7, Phillies 1 - 9 IP, 1 R, 5 H, 13 K, 1 BB - Mets 65-73, 5 1/2 out of 1st place (had lost Seaver's last 3 starts) - Wayne Garrett leadoff HR - 1st start after having mole removed All Seaver Mets wins @ #TheFranchise41Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Keep an eye on Mets outfielder Freddy Valdez in the DSL 👀 He leads off today's prospect report: https://t.co/eKkmSXdauHBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets