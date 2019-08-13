New York Mets

The Mets Police
Looks like Gary Apple in for Gary Cohen on the Mets telecasts this week

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Sources are telling Mets Police that Gary Cohen will miss the Atlanta and KC series for some well earned vacation.  Can’t blame Gary for wanting some family time, besides by August 13th the Mets will be in 4th and like 13 games out and well under .500

