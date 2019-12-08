New York Mets

Mets Minors

Mets Minors Recap 8/12/19: Garrison Bryant With Another Strong Outing

by: Teddy Klein Mets Minors 3m

Charleston Riverdogs 3, Columbia Fireflies 2 (47-69) Box Score3B Mark Vientos 1-4, KC Hayden Senger 1-3, R, BBLF Guillermo Granadillo 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIThe Fireflies were 2-for-8 with

Tweets