New York Mets

Mets Merized
44915836_thumbnail

Mets Option Chris Mazza, Recall Drew Gagnon

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 3m

The New York Mets announced they have optioned reliever Chris Mazza to Triple-A Syracuse and recalled reliever Drew Gagnon, who will join the Mets in Atlanta.Mazza, 29, has appeared in four ga

Tweets