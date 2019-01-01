New York Mets

Metsblog
45033877_thumbnail

Are voters leaning toward Mets' Pete Alonso or Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. for NL Rookie of the Year?

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

So just how many home runs does Pete Alonso need to hit this season to lock up the Rookie of the Year Award, anyway? You'd think 50 would leave no doubt, right?

Tweets