New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets recall Drew Gagnon, option Chris Mazza
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 6m
The Mets switched up one of their bullpen roster spots heading into their series in Atlanta.
Tweets
-
A 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8 first for Wheeler. 2-0 Atlanta. They left the bases loaded. A very pleasant good evening everyone.TV / Radio Network
-
That was strike four, Chuckie baby. Too close to take, anyway.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Not a lot of good with Zack Wheeler in the first inning. He threw a lot of pitches, didnt have a lot of command, and he only threw 2 different pitches. The result - 2 runs for the #Braves. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Alright, not a great start to the game, but it’s just 2 runs. Wheeler limits the damage in the 1st. Let’s pick him up! #LGMWheeler really has to bare down and limit this inning to 2 runs to keep the #Mets in the gameBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @OmarMinayaFan: When the Mets go on a 15-2 run to get right back into the Wild Card race #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: Yeah... I'm pretty confident in asserting @jakemangum15 as the best center field glove in the organization. #Mets https://t.co/ygo9XGllesBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets