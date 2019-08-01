New York Mets
Jeff McNeil Leaves Game With Left Hamstring Injury
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 10s
Leading off the bottom of the ninth inning in the Mets' 5-3 loss on Tuesday, Jeff McNeil grounded out to third, but more importantly he limped off the field clearly appearing to be in some degre
RT @JonHeyman: Nothing official, and Mets said to be still evaluating McNeil. But a return of Ruben Tejada, who’s performed well in the minors, appears to be a possibility.Super Fan
Jeff McNeil To Undergo MRI On Hamstring https://t.co/PftyqI8o6QBlogger / Podcaster
Jeff McNeil will undergo an MRI in Atlanta tomorrow morning. We really need it to be nothing serious #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
