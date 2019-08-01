New York Mets
Mets Might’ve Lost Much More Than A Game To The Braves
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 26s
As big as the Nationals series was, the series against the Braves is bigger. It’s bigger because it’s on the road, a step up in competition, and it’s an opportunity to get into th…
Nothing official, and Mets said to be still evaluating McNeil. But a return of Ruben Tejada, who’s performed well in the minors, appears to be a possibility.Beat Writer / Columnist
Jeff McNeil To Undergo MRI On Hamstring https://t.co/PftyqI8o6QBlogger / Podcaster
The Orioles didn’t make German’s fastball pop a little harder in Romine’s glove or his curveball have a little extra bite@martinonyc It also helps facing the Orioles.Beat Writer / Columnist
Velo had been an issue lately for German. Here’s reporting/analysis on why he succeeded tonightDomingo German notched his league-leading 16th win tonight. A big reason for his success was the velocity on his fastball. (@martinonyc) https://t.co/JDlduQdPbIBeat Writer / Columnist
Jeff McNeil will undergo an MRI in Atlanta tomorrow morning. We really need it to be nothing serious #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Here’s Jeff McNeil from moments ago. It’s worth noting that generally when McNeil gets banged up, he quickly and emphatically declares himself good to go if questioned. Tonight felt different. We’ll see tomorrow after the MRI.TV / Radio Personality
