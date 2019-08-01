New York Mets

Game Recap: Wheeler Struggles As Mets Succumb To Braves, 5-3

by: Mia Perlman Mets Merized Online 1m

The New York Mets (61-58) fell 5-3 t0 the Atlanta Braves (71-50) to begin this three-game series, and this six-game road trip. Zack Wheeler struggled and the Mets' late rally faltered as the clu

