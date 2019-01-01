New York Mets
Mets' Jeff McNeil being evaluated for hamstring injury after loss to Braves
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
Jeff McNeil has done it all for the Mets this season, but now the team's best hitter could be facing time on the Injured list.
Nothing official, and Mets said to be still evaluating McNeil. But a return of Ruben Tejada, who’s performed well in the minors, appears to be a possibility.Beat Writer / Columnist
Jeff McNeil To Undergo MRI On Hamstring https://t.co/PftyqI8o6QBlogger / Podcaster
Jeff McNeil will undergo an MRI in Atlanta tomorrow morning. We really need it to be nothing serious #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Here’s Jeff McNeil from moments ago. It’s worth noting that generally when McNeil gets banged up, he quickly and emphatically declares himself good to go if questioned. Tonight felt different. We’ll see tomorrow after the MRI.TV / Radio Personality
