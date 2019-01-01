New York Mets

McNeil sustains apparent left hamstring injury

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

Minutes before losing their series-opening game at SunTrust Park on Tuesday, 5-3, the Mets lost Jeff McNeil to an apparent hamstring injury. McNeil pulled up lame as he sprinted toward first base in an attempt to beat out a ground ball to lead off...

