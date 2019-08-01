New York Mets
Jeff McNeil To Undergo MRI On Hamstring
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 2m
Mets outfielder/infielder Jeff McNeil departed the team's loss to the Braves on Tuesday with an apparent left hamstring injury, per …
