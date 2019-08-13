New York Mets

Newsday
45673026_thumbnail

Mets' Jeff McNeil tweaks hamstring in loss to Braves, will get MRI on Wednesday | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 13, 2019 11:57 PM Newsday 6m

ATLANTA — Jeff McNeil, the Mets’ offensive sparkplug and batting title contender, is hurt. McNeil will get an MRI on his left hamstring Wednesday morning in Atlanta. He tweaked it right before reachin

Tweets