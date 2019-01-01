New York Mets

ESPN NY Mets Blog


Mets' McNeil goes down with hamstring injury

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5m

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil, who is vying for a batting title, had to be helped off the field in the ninth inning Tuesday night after he sustained a hamstring injury while trying to beat out a grounder in a loss to the Braves.

