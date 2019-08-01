New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Season Now Hinges On Juan Lagares & Joe Panik
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
As bad as it looked, it sounded worse. Jeff McNeil hit the first base bag awkwardly, and he was clearly in pain hobbling and hopping around in foul territory. After the game, he and Mickey Callaway…
Tweets
-
This is what happens when you feed the trolls, y'all. Nobody got "taken down". We live in an age where all publicity is good publicity.Barstool received over 1.1 BILLION media impressions from yesterday's union fiasco. Thats over $22 million worth of free media at a $20 CPM @barstoolsports gained more Twitter followers yesterday than any other day this year. Topping ejection from Super Bowl day @stoolpresidente https://t.co/BaS5D052SyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Preparing To Call Up Ruben Tejada If Jeff McNeil Requires IL Stint https://t.co/FPBjoCudlnBlogger / Podcaster
-
Per @JonHeyman the #Mets are making plans to have Ruben Tejada join the team in Atlanta. Safe to assume Jeff McNeil will be heading to the IL with his hamstring injury. Tejada slashed .330/.408/.476 with Triple-A SyracuseMinors
-
1) per @JonHeyman, Ruben Tejada is joining the club today. 2) You cant speculate on McNeil. You have to wait for the MRI result. Hope for the best and that is all.@michaelgbaron Conservatively.....he's out for at least 3 to 4 weeks. That's my guess. Raja Davis to be recalled?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I am trying to set up a scooter race between Dominic Smith and George Costanza.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Gil Must Go: 1969 Mets are ten back so please stop with pennant race nonsense https://t.co/i3pvrvbABTBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets