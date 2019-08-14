New York Mets
New York Mets’ Jeff McNeil set to have MRI in Atlanta (Report)
by: Danny Small — Elite Sports NY 2m
The New York Mets are waiting on Jeff McNeil's MRI after the slugger pulled up lame in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game.
