New York Mets

Metsblog
45683432_thumbnail

With Jeff McNeil injured, here are the Mets' potential short and long-term roster scenarios

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 51s

If McNeil lands on the IL, Ruben Tejada will likely be activated and take his spot on the roster. But the short and potentially long-term roster and lineup ramifications and scenarios go well beyond a simple Tejada for McNeil swap.

Tweets