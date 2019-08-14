New York Mets
Ruben Tejada on his way to the big leagues for Mets - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 53s
The way the Mets have been playing the past three weeks, players throughout the clubhouse have evoked memories of the Amazin’s thrilling run to the 2015 World Series. So why not call up an old friend who helped champion that goal?
Not to say the #Mets won’t miss McNeil bigtime for the 10 days he’s out, but here is some silver lining. All is not lost Mets fans #YaGottaBelieve #LGMMcNeil’s as indispensable a player as the Mets have. If you’re looking for a silver lining though, they’ve been ok without him this year. The Mets are 12-11 when McNeil doesn’t start & 8-6 when he doesn’t play. As a team, hope for a quick IL stint. In the interim, tread water.Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Jeff McNeil Going on IL With Mild Left Hamstring Strain https://t.co/3BBmkOAbj5 #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
McNeil to the IL, Tejada up, as others have said.Beat Writer / Columnist
