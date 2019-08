Not to say the #Mets won’t miss McNeil bigtime for the 10 days he’s out, but here is some silver lining. All is not lost Mets fans #YaGottaBelieve

McNeil’s as indispensable a player as the Mets have. If you’re looking for a silver lining though, they’ve been ok without him this year. The Mets are 12-11 when McNeil doesn’t start & 8-6 when he doesn’t play. As a team, hope for a quick IL stint. In the interim, tread water.