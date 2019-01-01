New York Mets

Report: Mets' McNeil expected to miss 10 days with hamstring strain

The New York Mets are expected to be without All-Star Jeff McNeil for 10 days after an MRI revealed a mild left hamstring strain, a source told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.The second baseman will be placed on the injured list, and infielder Ruben...

