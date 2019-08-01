New York Mets

Mets Merized

Jeff McNeil Going on IL With Mild Left Hamstring Strain

by: Mia Perlman Mets Merized Online 4m

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports that Jeff McNeil's MRI revealed a mild left hamstring strain and should only miss the minimum 10 days on the IL. Mike Puma of the New York Post confirms that McNe

Tweets