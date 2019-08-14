New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets, Atlanta Braves announce lineups for Wednesday
by: @lohud — LoHud 3m
Steven Matz (7-7, 4.49) will start for the Mets, while Dallas Keuchel (3-5, 4.83) will go for the Braves.
Tweets
-
Amazing? I dont know about that.@michaelgbaron Galvis would’ve been an amazing additionBlogger / Podcaster
-
I have to admit I haven't watched any of Ruben Tejada this season in the minors, but the most pressing question is whether he's still sporting that mustache he had during his stint with the Orioles a couple of years back.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I had a terrible nightmare last night looked something like this #MetsSuper Fan
-
One of the points that was made to Jeff McNeil with the IL was the idea he uses his legs so much this hiatus can rejuvenate him for the final stretch. McNeil naturally wants to keep playing, but also understands the bigger picture.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Aaron Rodgers just "doesn't care" https://t.co/VxWtF0LjP1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil is headed to the 10-day IL but he could return in just 10 days with only a mild strain https://t.co/9NODbADoPVTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets