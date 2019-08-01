New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Exclusive: We “Catch” Up With Endy Chavez
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2m
Endy Chavez is one of the more famous Mets in team history, known largely for "the catch" in 2006 that kept Game 7 of the NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals tied at 3-3 in the sixth inning, robb
Tweets
-
Amazing? I dont know about that.@michaelgbaron Galvis would’ve been an amazing additionBlogger / Podcaster
-
I have to admit I haven't watched any of Ruben Tejada this season in the minors, but the most pressing question is whether he's still sporting that mustache he had during his stint with the Orioles a couple of years back.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I had a terrible nightmare last night looked something like this #MetsSuper Fan
-
One of the points that was made to Jeff McNeil with the IL was the idea he uses his legs so much this hiatus can rejuvenate him for the final stretch. McNeil naturally wants to keep playing, but also understands the bigger picture.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Aaron Rodgers just "doesn't care" https://t.co/VxWtF0LjP1Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil is headed to the 10-day IL but he could return in just 10 days with only a mild strain https://t.co/9NODbADoPVTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets