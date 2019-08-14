New York Mets

The New York Times
Mets Lose Jeff McNeil and Call Up Ruben Tejada

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 5m

McNeil, one of the club’s best hitters, sustained a hamstring strain and will be out until at least Aug. 24. Tejada, 29, has not played for the Mets since the 2015 postseason.

