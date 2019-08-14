New York Mets
Mets Lose Jeff McNeil and Call Up Ruben Tejada
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 5m
McNeil, one of the club’s best hitters, sustained a hamstring strain and will be out until at least Aug. 24. Tejada, 29, has not played for the Mets since the 2015 postseason.
Honestly, he sounds further away than either Lowrie or Nimmo right now.@michaelgbaron And don’t forget Dom Smith.Blogger / Podcaster
Imagine if the #Mets could get something out of Brandon Nimmo AND Jed Lowrie down the stretch this season. Not saying they should immediately be put into prominent roles, but that would change the complexion of their depth big time.Blogger / Podcaster
"It is absolutely our hope and expectation that he can [play this season]" - Brodie Van Wagenen on Jed LowrieTV / Radio Network
Make it 16 straight wins over the O's https://t.co/143doGkvNVBlogger / Podcaster
Lowrie faced live pitching for first time today.Blogger / Podcaster
Brandon Nimmo could start a rehab assignment in the next few days, Van Wagenen said.Beat Writer / Columnist
