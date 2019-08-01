New York Mets

Mets Merized

Jeff McNeil Placed on IL, Ruben Tejada Selected From Syracuse

by: Mia Perlman Mets Merized Online 1m

The New York Mets have officially announced that Jeff McNeil has been placed on the 10-day IL with a mild left hamstring strain and that Ruben Tejada's contract has been selected from Triple-A Syr

