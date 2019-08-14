New York Mets

Call To The Pen
45690624_thumbnail

New York Mets: Ruben Tejada Returns to the Amazins’

by: Dylan Smith Fansided: Call To The Pen 50s

The New York Mets will replace Jeff McNeil on the active roster with a blast from the past. Ruben Tejada will join the club on Wednesday in Atlanta. On Tue...

Tweets