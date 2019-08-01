New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jed Lowrie and Brandon Nimmo Closing in on Rehab Assignments
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 4m
Brodie Van Wagenen spoke to reporters prior to Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Braves and said that it is their "hope and expectation" that Jed Lowrie will play for the Mets this season and t
Tweets
-
When the middle of the Venn Diagram is me.King Sami will, in time, both outpace and outlive you. HAIL SAMI. #KingOfTheRingBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets To Release Adeiny Hechavarria https://t.co/O8aOzFJ1LrBlogger / Podcaster
-
Brandon Nimmo might start a rehab stint in the next few days, and Jed Lowrie might not be too far behind him. https://t.co/IBY0lWiudaBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBPipeline: Entering this season, 21 players in #MLB history had hit ≥ 6 HRs in their first 15 career games. This year, 6 players have done it: #Reds Aristides Aquino, 8 #Braves Austin Riley, 7 #Astros Yordan Alvarez, 7 #Dodgers Will Smith, 6 #RedSox Michael Chavis, 6 #Mets Pete Alonso, 6Super Fan
-
Entering this season, 21 players in #MLB history had hit ≥ 6 HRs in their first 15 career games. This year, 6 players have done it: #Reds Aristides Aquino, 8 #Braves Austin Riley, 7 #Astros Yordan Alvarez, 7 #Dodgers Will Smith, 6 #RedSox Michael Chavis, 6 #Mets Pete Alonso, 6Minors
-
New Post: Game Thread: Mets vs Braves, 7:20 PM https://t.co/LfftDUkbap #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets