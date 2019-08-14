New York Mets
Open thread: Mets vs. Braves, 8/14/19
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 58s
The McNeil-less Mets look to bounce back from a loss in the series opener in Atlanta behind Steven Matz.
Braves say weather reports and radar are showing improvement.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @WFAN660: Mets broadcaster Howie Rose to be inducted into NY Baseball Hall of Fame (via @WCBS880) https://t.co/qjIht5P0zP https://t.co/E104c1kqKCBlogger / Podcaster
Very cool to know #HowieRose is in the NY State Baseball Hall of Fame now. Someday he and Gary Cohen will both be in the Cooperstown one too ;)TV / Radio Personality
Now put *that* in the books! Well deserved and then some.#Mets broadcaster Howie Rose is heading to the Hall of Fame https://t.co/DdhQcDKiFhBeat Writer / Columnist
The plot might be thickening out in LA https://t.co/F3OAVb3xvPBlogger / Podcaster
The three best power hitters in the NL, as voted on by baseball personnel: 1. Pete Alonso, Mets 2. Cody Bellinger, Dodgers 3. Christian Yelich, Brewers https://t.co/jkbmgpp8nxBlogger / Podcaster
