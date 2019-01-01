New York Mets
Ruben Tejada still has not spoken to Chase Utley since infamous NLDS slide
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 4m
Nearly four years have passed since the notorious play where Chase Utley broke Ruben Tejada's leg, but the bad blood still apparently remains. Addressing the media Tuesday after being called up by the Mets, the veteran infielder Tejada was asked...
