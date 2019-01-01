New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
45695747_thumbnail

Ruben Tejada still has not spoken to Chase Utley since infamous NLDS slide

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 4m

Nearly four years have passed since the notorious play where Chase Utley broke Ruben Tejada's leg, but the bad blood still apparently remains. Addressing the media Tuesday after being called up by the Mets, the veteran infielder Tejada was asked...

Tweets