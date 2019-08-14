New York Mets
There’s suddenly hope Mets’ Jed Lowrie can play this season
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
ATLANTA — Jed Lowrie is forgotten (almost), but not gone. The veteran infielder — who still hasn’t appeared in a game for the Mets after arriving on a two-year contract worth $20 million last
Handsome Art Howe is going to get fired 101 times out of 100. (The 101st time he gets tarred and feathered.)Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BackPageGuyNYDN: Here's our @nydnsports back page. @mets #mickeycallaway #sethlugo @braves @APSE_sportmedia @mlb @MLBNetwork https://t.co/kIXNYF6TS2 https://t.co/spnUz0So10Newspaper / Magazine
-
Seth Lugo said he started warming up after the Mets took the lead. After J.D. Davis’ go-ahead single, the inning ended with Pete Alonso’s flyout, a five-pitch at-bat. Lugo said that was enough time to get properly warmed up.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
My biggest issue with Callaway's move to Lugo so early is him saying afterward, "If Lugo throws two scoreless innings, we win the game." Um, what about the 9th? Bottom line, I'd rather have Matz, the way he was going, for the 7th than Diaz or Wilson for the 9th.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Callaway post-game: “I’d make that move 100 times out of 100.”TV / Radio Personality
-
Don’t blame you, J.D. It’ll be tough for me to sleep this one off too.Can't sleep tonightBlogger / Podcaster
