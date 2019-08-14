New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Seth Lugo can't hold lead as Mets drop third in a row with loss to Braves | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated August 14, 2019 11:59 PM — Newsday 3m
ATLANTA — In the Mets’ stunning return to their first-half form Wednesday, a series of decisions by manager Mickey Callaway — aided by a bit of bad luck — collectively backfired in a 6-4 loss to the B
Tweets
-
“I’ll make that move 100 times out of 100. That’s the right move.” “That was the manager’s call.” A curious decision by Mickey Callaway led to a stunning return to the Mets’ first-half form. Story: https://t.co/1QpoXKqDH5Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: One more note on Mickey Callaway's decision process tonight: his plan was to use Seth Lugo in the seventh and eighth, then some combination of Edwin Diaz and Justin Wilson is the ninth, depending on matchups. Diaz was not necessarily going to close.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Steven Matz was not injured. Mickey Callaway made the move to take out Matz at 79 pitches "because we had the best reliever in baseball sitting down there." "I'll make that move 100 times out of 100," Callaway said. "That's the right move, in my mind."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Could Jed Lowrie actually play this season? https://t.co/Gv9P7Tt1xQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Keuchel turns in six shutout frames vs Mets https://t.co/VIS3Z5UsNRBlog / Website
-
Mickey Callaway: "We're still in a good spot. It's not the end of the world."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets