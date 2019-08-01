New York Mets

Mets Merized
Game Recap: Mets Late Rally Falls Short in 6-4 Loss To Braves

by: John Jackson

The New York Mets (61-59) fell to the Atlanta Braves (72-50) by a score of 6-4 on Wednesday night at SunTrust Park (Box Score). The Mets have now lost three games in a row after winning 15 of 16.

