New York Mets

The Mets Police
45709564_thumbnail

Get your 2019 Mets Playoff Tickets! Woooooo! Playoff Tickets Wooooo! Or you know, buy a nice TV

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 46s

Hey look at this! Get your playoff tickets!! @metspolice pic.twitter.com/Bqjzw1mMAW — Mike (@montmets) August 15, 2019 That’s right Mets fans, the boycotts are over!  Give the Mets some money and buy your 2019 Postseason Ticket Strip and your 2020...

Tweets