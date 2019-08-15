New York Mets
Get your 2019 Mets Playoff Tickets! Woooooo! Playoff Tickets Wooooo! Or you know, buy a nice TV
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 46s
Hey look at this! Get your playoff tickets!! @metspolice pic.twitter.com/Bqjzw1mMAW — Mike (@montmets) August 15, 2019 That’s right Mets fans, the boycotts are over! Give the Mets some money and buy your 2019 Postseason Ticket Strip and your 2020...
