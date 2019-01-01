New York Mets
Little League World Series a dream come true for family of Mets' VP of scouting
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 2m
Tommy Tanous, the Mets' VP of International and Amateur scouting, will be attending the Little League World Series to watch his son, Lucas, play for Barrington (R.I.) Little League.
