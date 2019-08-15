New York Mets

Link: Those prospects the Mets dealt in the Cano-Diaz deal? They’re thriving for Seattle

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 44s

Sure gonna be a lot of questions should the Mets find themselves not in the playoffs.  But for now, they have given us 60 extra games of baseball to enjoy so let’s just drink and be happy because tomorrow may never come. 132 Ks in 110 innings is...

