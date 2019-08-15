New York Mets
8/15/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
After riding high for a while, the New York Mets (61-59) are starting to skid. After Mickey Callaway’s controversial choice to pull Steven Matz after 79 pitches last night blew up, the Mets f…
RT @EricBien: Helpful reminder that to the extent the Mets ever succeed, it is entirely in spite of themselves. https://t.co/RLp3GoWTcBBlogger / Podcaster
Mets if they win tonightBlogger / Podcaster
RT @thereallisaann: Hey @The7Line I wanted to have a piece of you with me in #Houston #LGMSuper Fan
The Mets if they lose tonightBlogger / Podcaster
That's great, Barney Fife is the manager of the Mets. #LGMMickey Callaway: "I bet 85 percent of our decisions go against the analytics, and that's how it's always going to be, because that is just on paper." https://t.co/ZSN7Tthj6nBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JacobWilkins: Be sure to join us for the @HorizonsFCU pregame tonight at 6:20 ahead of the @RumblePoniesBB facing the @FisherCats. Our pregame guest is Mets Special Assistant to the GM Ruben Amaro Jr. That's followed by first pitch from @NYSEG_Stadium at 6:35!Minors
