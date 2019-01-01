New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
43496457_thumbnail

Mets manager Mickey Callaway says many of his decisions go against analytics

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 45s

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway knows exactly what to say to upset his fan base. Callaway met with the media before his Mets played the Atlanta Braves on Thursday evening. The night before, his team blew a 2-1 lead and lost 6-4 to the Braves....

Tweets