Mets manager Mickey Callaway says many of his decisions go against analytics
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 45s
New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway knows exactly what to say to upset his fan base. Callaway met with the media before his Mets played the Atlanta Braves on Thursday evening. The night before, his team blew a 2-1 lead and lost 6-4 to the Braves....
Tweets
-
The Polar Plunge. ❄️ (via @Mets)
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: At a projected 451 feet, Alonso's record-tying homer was his ninth of at least 440 feet this season. No one in the Majors has more. https://t.co/k114cCSvGr
-
Single-season #Mets home run leaders: Todd Hundley: 41 (1996) Carlos Beltran: 41 (2006) Mike Piazza: 40 (1999) Darryl Strawberry: 39 (1987) Darryl Strawberry: 39 (1988) Pete Alonso: 39 (2019)
-
RT @MLByahoosports: Pete Alonso just tied the NL rookie home run record. It's August 15. Here's No. 39 via @Mets https://t.co/dRVxFWahVn
-
Making it look easy. ❄️🐻
-
Blogger / Podcaster
