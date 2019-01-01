New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
45719640_thumbnail

Alonso ties NL rookie record with 39th HR

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 4m

No National League rookie has hit more home runs than Pete Alonso. Ever. With a three-run homer in the first inning Thursday at SunTrust Park, Alonso matched Cody Bellinger for the most all-time by an NL slugger, with 39. Aaron Judge owns the record...

Tweets