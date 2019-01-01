New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alonso ties NL rookie record with 39th HR
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 4m
No National League rookie has hit more home runs than Pete Alonso. Ever. With a three-run homer in the first inning Thursday at SunTrust Park, Alonso matched Cody Bellinger for the most all-time by an NL slugger, with 39. Aaron Judge owns the record...
Tweets
-
Marcus Stroman is one hell of an athlete 🔥 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
After Pete Alonso’s 2 run single, he now has 90 RBI’s on the year. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Stroman is a phenomenal athlete.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Inject that inning ending double play off the bat of Freddie Freeman deep into my veins 🔥 #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
For the record I hope the Mets score a million runs every time they play the Braves. Punish them. Make every pitcher and position player pitch. Make the children watching give up baseball.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jschnauzer: @OGTedBerg ICE BEAST OF THE SOUTH!TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets