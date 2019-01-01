New York Mets
WATCH: Pete Alonso smashes 3-run homer for Mets in first
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
In the top of the first at SunTrust Park, Pete Alonso sent a pitch from Julio Teheran over the outfield wall in dead center field, 451 feet away from home plate.
