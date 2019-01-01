New York Mets

Alonso ties NL rookie mark for homers with 39th

ESPN New York: Mets Blog

Mets slugger Pete Alonso tied the NL rookie record for home runs with his 39th, matching the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger from the 2017 season. Alonso's blast came on a 451-foot, three-run blast off the Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran.

