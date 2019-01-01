New York Mets
Alonso ties NL rookie mark for homers with 39th
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 6m
Mets slugger Pete Alonso tied the NL rookie record for home runs with his 39th, matching the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger from the 2017 season. Alonso's blast came on a 451-foot, three-run blast off the Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran.
